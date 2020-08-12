2 hours ago

Arsenal have been on the heels of Athletico Madrid and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey all summer with Mikel Arteta keen to reshape his squad.

Already the London club is struggling to raise the required 50 million Euros release clause contained in the players contract at Athletico Madrid.

But coach of Ghana's national team C.K Akunnor has cautioned the talented midfielder to look before he decides to jump ship from Athletico to Arsenal.

According to the Black Stars coach, Arsenal cannot guarantee Partey regular Champions League football like he gets each season at Athletico Madrid.

The trainer was speaking in an interview with Accra based Starr Fm

"I wouldn't want Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal because with Athletico Madrid , he'll always play in the Champions League."

"It will be difficult for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League" he said on Starr Chat.

Arsenal have proposed player plus cash deals to Athletico Madrid in the hope of getting their man but the rojiblancos are intent on cash only.

The London club have failed to qualify for the Champions League the past four years and will next season play in the UEFA Europa League.