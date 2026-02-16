22 minutes ago



The technical team of Ghana’s national side were among the high-profile spectators as the country’s biggest club rivalry unfolded in Kumasi on Sunday.

‎

‎Head coach Otto Addo led the delegation from the Ghana national football team at the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

‎

‎Addo was joined by assistant coaches Alain Ravera, Kim Lars Björkegren and Desmond Ofei, as well as technical advisor Winfried Schäfer. Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong was also in attendance.

‎

Their presence underlined the growing emphasis on monitoring domestic talent, with the national team hierarchy keen to keep a close eye on potential call-ups ahead of upcoming international fixtures and possible 2026 World cup squad.

‎

‎The Super Clash has long been regarded as a showcase of some of the finest talent in Ghanaian football, and Sunday’s encounter provided another opportunity for players to stake a claim for national selection.

‎

‎For Addo and his staff, the visit was both symbolic and strategic, a reminder that the road to the Black Stars can still run through the Ghana Premier League.

‎The fixture ended 1-0 to Accra Hearts of Oak, as then man Hearts beat Kotoko at the Baba Yara sports stadium. Hearts of Oak got a red in the 28 minutes after taking the lead in the 14th minutes.

‎Hearts managed to protect their lead after going down to 10 men.