3 hours ago

Ghana's men's national football team, the Black Stars, concluded a turbulent 2024 ranked 77th in the FIFA World Rankings, maintaining 14th position among African nations.

The year was marked by struggles, including an early exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January and failure to qualify for the 2025 tournament.

The Black Stars finished third in their qualifying group, which included Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

Despite these setbacks, there were glimmers of hope. Two late-year victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic provided optimism for the future.

Over the course of the year, Ghana played 14 matches, securing just three wins, two of which came in official competitions. Their highest FIFA ranking was 67th in February before a steady decline.

On the African stage, Ghana ranks above Zambia and Gabon but trails Cape Verde and Burkina Faso. Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt continue to dominate African rankings, occupying the top three spots.

Globally, Argentina holds the number-one position, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil, with no changes among the top ten since July.

While 2024 was disappointing for the four-time African champions, the late success in World Cup qualifiers has offered a glimmer of optimism.

Fans are hopeful for a stronger showing in 2025, as preparations begin to build a competitive squad capable of reclaiming Ghana's place among Africa’s elite and leaving a mark on the global stage.