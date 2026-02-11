3 hours ago

Ghana’s national team medical staff have continued their close monitoring of injured players, with Black Stars team doctor, Dr Pamboe, paying a personal visit to defender Mohammed Salisu as he progresses through rehabilitation for his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Salisu is currently undergoing recovery following the serious knee injury, with medical staff carefully overseeing his return to full fitness. The visit forms part of a broader effort by the Black Stars’ technical team to maintain direct contact with players ahead of the Mundial in June and further preparations for the 2026 World cup.

Sources close to the team say the move reflects a deliberate strategy to ensure injured players feel supported during their recovery periods, while also keeping the technical bench updated on their physical condition.

Salisu, a key figure in Ghana’s defence in recent years, is expected to play an important role if he regains full fitness in time for the tournament. ACL injuries often require months of structured rehabilitation, making careful monitoring essential.

The visit underscores the national team’s focus not only on performance, but also on player welfare, as preparations gradually intensify for the global showpiece this summer.