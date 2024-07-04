3 hours ago

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has been placed in Group F for the qualifiers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time champions will face familiar opponents Sudan, Angola, and Niger in what promises to be an intriguing group stage.

One notable fixture will be against Sudan, a team coached by former Black Stars manager and current GFA Executive Council member Kwesi Appiah.

This matchup adds an extra layer of intrigue to Group F, alongside clashes with Angola and Niger as Ghana aims to secure qualification for the tournament in Morocco.

Ghana's recent AFCON campaigns have been marred by early exits at the group stages, highlighting the team's determination to redeem itself in the upcoming qualifiers.

Scheduled to kick off in September 2024, these qualifiers represent a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to reclaim their status as continental contenders.

The last time Ghana lifted the AFCON trophy was in 1982, and with a renewed focus on revitalizing Ghanaian football, the Black Stars are determined to turn their recent struggles around and mount a strong challenge for the 2025 AFCON title.