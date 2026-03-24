27 minutes ago

The Ghana national football team have held their first open training session in Vienna as preparations intensify for their upcoming international friendlies against Austria as part of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎

‎Players and technical staff took to the training ground in Vienna, offering fans and media a glimpse into the squad’s readiness ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated clash against the Austria national football team.

‎The session marks an important step in Ghana’s build-up to the World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June.

‎

‎After facing Austria, the Black Stars are scheduled to take on the Germany national football team later this month, in what will be another key test for the squad.

‎The training session in Vienna focused on tactical drills and team cohesion, as head coach and players aim to fine-tune their approach ahead of the crucial fixtures.

‎

‎With expectations steadily rising, Ghana will be looking to use these friendlies to build momentum and sharpen their competitive edge before heading to football’s biggest stage.