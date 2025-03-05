5 hours ago

Ghana will look to secure qualification to 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup after failing to acquire slot to the African Cup of Nations, bowing to Sudan following a shambolic performance.

Coach for the Ghana National Men's team, Otto Addo will definitely be considering augmenting his squad for World Cup qualifiers in the coming weeks. Hence, the dream for young but workaholic defender Kelvin Lamptey-Mills to earn an invite.

The 19-year old Ghanaian born US citizen, Kelvin Lamptey-Mills has his biggest target set on playing for his motherland despite being courted by the United State men's soccer team. The center-back moved to the State at age 2, and has since plied his football career, playing in the MLS Next Pro to Cyprus.

Once earning an invite to Black Meteors, the bulky defender has expressed eagerness to play for Ghana over the United State unless the opportunity never arrives for him.

Last month, Mills completed his move to Cyprus outfit MEAP Nisou from Omonia.

Speaking to Kolog Bonaventure on One-on-One interview, Mills hinted that he will not hesitate to play for Ghana and place his hand on the national team badge. It's one of his biggest wish, he would love to fulfill.

"Ghana needs to qualify for the World Cup again. And to get an invite to help the course, why not?

"I'm 100% ready to play for Ghana especially the Black Stars though am not above the national U-23 but a call from any I will honor"We all have something to offer the national team", Mills said.

"The team needs to be connected when we call the good players with qualities that can help and am forever ready to accept the call-up and do my part in helping us qualify"

Lamptey disclosed that, weeks ago his Manager told him the US national team is watching him and needs to up his performance.

"My Manager told me, the US team is monitoring me for an invite but my pride will be representing my Mother and GrandMum. It will be a dream for us all"

"My Grandma always tells me to work hard and play for Ghana", the defender concluded.

With Kelvin Lamptey-Mills holding US-citizenship, he is eligible to represent the United State likewise Ghana, having been in the West African Country.

Story Kolog Bonaventure