5 hours ago

Ahead of Ghana’s upcoming home match against Central African Republic in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Black Stars camp is reporting no injuries.

The Ghanaian national team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in their previous fixture, showcasing resilience and determination.

Despite conceding an early goal, goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew sealed the comeback win for Ghana at the 26th March Stadium in Bamako.

Following the intense encounter against Mali, all players in the Black Stars camp are reportedly fit and ready for the upcoming challenge against Central African Republic.

The team is poised to maintain their momentum and secure another crucial victory in Group I of the qualifiers.

The match against Central African Republic is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM.

Ghana aims to capitalize on their injury-free squad and deliver a strong performance to secure maximum points in the group contest.