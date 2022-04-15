1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has lined up series of friendly matches that the Black Stars will play to fine tune their preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will play three high profile friendly matches which will involve teams who have qualified for the World Cup and are from the regions of Ghana's group opponents.

There are talks currently ongoing between the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and various federations and agents to broker a deal for a friendly match in June this year.

According to sources, the Ghana FA is in talks with the USA federation and Mexico about a friendly game whiles talks are also underway with an European and Asian country.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana will know their opponents for the 2023 AFCON tournament on April 19 when the draw is held by CAF.

Qualifiers will also start in that month and Ghana will have to find a away to play the qualifiers alongside the friendly games.