1 hour ago

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, has revealed a comprehensive roadmap to prepare Ghana’s senior national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their qualification via a 1–0 win over Comoros.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Dr. Abbey emphasized the need to maximize FIFA international windows and compensate for the absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — a missed opportunity for competitive exposure.

“AFCON would have been a good test… but we will take good advantage of the FIFA windows and have some friendly games.”

Dr. Abbey confirmed that additional matches are being explored for early 2026 to ensure the squad remains active, competitive, and cohesive.

The committee is also working to finalize nationality switches for eligible players interested in representing Ghana:

“We will use the rest of the month to make arrangements to get the players who want to switch nationality… We want to have more games before the World Cup.”

This move could bolster squad depth and inject fresh energy into Otto Addo’s setup, especially with the expanded 48-team format offering new tactical challenges.

With strategic planning, squad expansion, and international exposure underway, the Black Stars are building toward a resilient and competitive campaign on the world stage.