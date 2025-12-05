3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have climbed two places in the latest FIFA World Ranking, moving up to 73rd globally following a dominant October international window in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Under head coach Otto Addo, the team delivered a resounding 5–0 win over Central Africa Republic in Morocco and followed it up with a narrow but crucial 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, sealing top spot in Group I.

“We’re growing with every game. The next step is to keep improving and test ourselves against strong opponents,” Addo said ahead of next month’s friendlies.

Despite the global rise, Ghana remains 14th in Africa, highlighting the depth of competition on the continent and the need for continued consistency.

The Black Stars after missing out on a place at the 2025 African Cup of Nations later this year will set sights on upcoming activities ahead of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Asian Tour: Friendly matches vs Japan and South Korea in November



World Cup Draw: December 5, 2025 — Washington, D.C.



Goal: Progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010

With momentum building and squad cohesion improving, the Black Stars are positioning themselves as a team to watch heading into their fifth World Cup appearance.