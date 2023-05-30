3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face the United States of America (USA) in a friendly match scheduled for October 2023.

This match will serve as preparation for Ghana's upcoming quarterfinal matches in the Concacaf Nations League, which will take place the following month.

The USA will kick off their busy schedule by facing Germany on Saturday, October 14, in Hartford, Connecticut. The match will be held at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium and will be broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo, with streaming available on Max and Peacock.

Three days later, the USA will welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The match will be televised by TNT and Universo, with streaming on Max and Peacock. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Germany, known for its talented players from top European clubs, will be hosting the 2024 UEFA Championship and will provide a tough challenge for the USA. Ghana, on the other hand, has a history of eliminating the USA from World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

The Black Stars will be aiming for their first victory on U.S. soil in the all-time series between the two teams.

Ghana Football Association President, Simeon-Okraku, expressed the importance of such opportunities for team building and preparation.

“We have always been looking for these kinds of opportunities to continue our team building exercise so playing against the United States of America has come in handy” President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.

‘’We have two more matches to end the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would need matches of this nature to prepare for future assignments i.e. the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast’’

'The game presents to us a very good platform to test our strength against one of the best teams in the World’’ President Simeon-Okraku added

He highlighted that the team has two more matches to conclude the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and emphasized the need for matches like these to prepare for future assignments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

President Simeon-Okraku sees this game as a valuable platform to gauge the team's strength against one of the best teams in the world, and it presents an exciting opportunity for the Black Stars to showcase their abilities on the international stage.