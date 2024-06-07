5 hours ago

The Black Stars are set to hold a recovery training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM.

This follows their triumphant 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After the intense match in Bamako, the recovery training is crucial for preventing muscle damage and optimizing performance as the team prepares for their upcoming game against Central African Republic on Monday.

The training session, scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM, will be open to both the public and the media, providing an opportunity for fans and journalists to witness the team's preparations firsthand.

Following the recovery session, the Black Stars will continue their preparations for the crucial match against Central African Republic, which will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

Key Details:

- Recovery Training: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi

- Date:Friday, June 7, 2024

- Time: 4:30 PM (Open to public and media)

- Next Match: vs. Central African Republic

- Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi

- Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

- Kick-off: 7:00 PM

The Black Stars look forward to the support of their fans as they continue their quest for World Cup qualification.