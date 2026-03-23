10 hours ago

‎The Ghana national football team have officially opened their training camp in Vienna, with players reporting for duty ahead of their upcoming international friendly.

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‎Among the early arrivals are experienced figures such as Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu, alongside emerging talents including Patric Pfeiffer, Ibrahim Sulemana and Marvin Senaya.

Other players already in camp include Benjamin Asare, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jonas Adjetey, Daniel Agyei, Derrick Köhn, Kwasi Sibo, Jerome Opoku and Joseph Tetteh Anang, as preparations begin in earnest.

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‎More players are expected to join the squad on Monday, with the team set to begin full training sessions as they build towards their next fixture.

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‎Ghana will face Austria in a friendly on 27 March, as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The early start to camp signals a focused approach from the technical team, as the Black Stars look to fine-tune their squad ahead of the global tournament.