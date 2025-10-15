33 minutes ago

Few days after securing their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Black Stars technical team paid a heartfelt visit to the Osu Children’s Home, making a donation on behalf of the entire squad to support the welfare of vulnerable children.

The gesture, led by Head Coach Otto Addo, reflects the team’s commitment to giving back to society and building bonds with the community beyond the pitch.

Delegation Highlights

The visit featured a full representation of Ghana’s technical bench, including:



Technical Advisor: Winfred Schaeffer



Assistant Coaches: Desmond Ofei Sakyi, John Panstil, Fatau Dauda, Kris Perquy



Psychologist: Kris Perquy



Video Analysts: Gregory De Grauwe, Awal Kamin



Physiotherapists: Samuel Ankomah, Major Albert Evedzi, Edward Ababio



Team Manager: Ameenu Shardow

“This is part of our vision to give back to society,” said GFA Communication Director, Henry Asante Twum asserted.

“We want to extend courtesies to the less privileged and show that football is not just about winning — it’s about uplifting others.”

With qualification secured and community impact deepened, the Black Stars continue to embody national pride, unity, and purpose — both on and off the field.