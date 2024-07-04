2 hours ago

The Black Stars will begin their qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in September 2024.

The group stage draw was unveiled on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Set to take place in Morocco in late December 2025 and January 2026, the AFCON tournament has generated significant excitement among fans and players. Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has been placed in Group F for the upcoming qualifiers.

Ghana will face Sudan, coached by former Black Stars manager Kwesi Appiah, as well as familiar adversaries Angola, whom they encountered during the 2023 qualification process.

Niger completes the group, adding further competition to the mix.

The Black Stars last won the AFCON title in 1982 and are eager to make a significant impact after a 42-year hiatus. The team's preparations and aspirations have fueled hopes of a triumphant return to continental football glory.

With anticipation running high, the stage is set for compelling showdowns in the upcoming qualifying matches as Ghana aims to secure its place in the 2025 AFCON tournament.