In an exciting development, the Black Stars are set to kickstart their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, as they open their camp on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The team will undergo rigorous training for a minimum of four days in Accra, fine-tuning their skills and strategies before embarking on their journey to Antananarivo on Friday, June 16. The destination holds significance as it is where the crucial Group E encounter against Madagascar will take place.

With Ghana currently leading their Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023 qualifying group with 8 points, following two wins and two draws in the initial four matches, the team carries a sense of confidence and determination into this upcoming clash.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to be held at the renowned Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with the kick-off set for 17:00 local time.