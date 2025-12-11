18 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will take part in a high-profile international friendly against a leading European side in 2026, as part of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

Communications Director Henry Asante Twum revealed the plans following the December 5 announcement of Ghana’s group stage opponents, stressing that several top European federations had already expressed interest in facing Ghana.

GFA’s Position:

“We are likely to have a highly European-friendly. Even before the draw, we had received some requests from some of the big houses… what we have to do now is look at all the possibilities and which one will be beneficial to us and then we will go for it,” Asante Twum told TV3.

Ghana’s World Cup Group Fixtures:



June 17, Toronto – Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston – Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – Ghana vs Croatia



The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.



Ghana are drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.



The Black Stars exited at the group stage in Qatar (2022) and are determined to progress further this time.



The friendly against a European powerhouse is expected to sharpen Ghana’s squad ahead of their fifth World Cup appearance.

This upcoming friendly underscores Ghana’s intent to test themselves against elite opposition before facing England and Croatia in the group stage.