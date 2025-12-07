2 hours ago

The Ghana Black Stars have been assigned to play their 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage matches in Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The team’s schedule was revealed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, as part of the official tournament draw.

Group Stage Fixtures

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

The match is expected to be a crucial one, setting the tone for Group L.

The team’s second group game will be against England on Tuesday, June 23, at the iconic Gillette Stadium in Boston, USA. This match is likely to be a highlight of the group stage, with a large Ghanaian community in the region expected to create significant support.

Final Group Match

The Black Stars will conclude their group stage matches against Croatia on Saturday, June 27, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA.

This match could prove decisive for qualification into the Round of 32, depending on earlier results.

Chances of Qualification

With three teams able to progress from each group, the Black Stars believe their chances of qualification remain strong.

The confirmed venues also offer the advantage of large Ghanaian diaspora support in all three host cities, which could provide a significant boost to the team.

Preparation And Logistics

Preparations will now intensify as Ghana plans logistics, camps, and travel across the East Coast of the United States ahead of their fifth World Cup appearance next summer.

The team will need to be well-prepared to take on the challenges of the tournament and make a strong impression on the world stage.