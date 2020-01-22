3 hours ago

A famous Cameroonian sports journalist, Angu Lesley says the Black Stars was not safe under former coach, James Kwesi Appiah and has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for declining an extension of his contract.

Former Ghana international C. K. Akonnor was named new Black Stars boss last week by the GFA, taking over from Kwesi Appiah.

Speaking to Bryt FM, Angu Lesley averred that the GFA took a decision he has been waiting for and is full of praise for them after parting ways with Kwesi Appiah.

"Let me congratulate the new executives of the GFA because they took a decision which I have been waiting for quite a long time. I felt that the Black Stars was not in safe hands under Kwesi Appiah" he emphasized.

"I monitored Kwesi Appiah during the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and looking at his body language, he wasn't a winner" he added.

According to him, giving the team to Akonnor is the bold step by the Ghana FA as he believes his current role serves as a platform for him to bring everything he did at Kotoko on board after taking the Kumasi based club in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.