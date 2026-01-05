4 hours ago

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stirred excitement and debate after boldly predicting that Ghana’s Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The prophecy was delivered during the church’s 31st Night Service, where the outspoken cleric declared with certainty that Ghana’s national team is destined for an unprecedented run on football’s biggest stage.

“The Black Stars will reach the final of the 2026 World Cup,” Prophet Gaisie proclaimed.

The 2026 tournament, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will mark Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance. Drawn into Group L, the four-time African champions will come up against Panama, England and Croatia in what promises to be a highly competitive group.

Ghana will kick off their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, followed by a heavyweight clash with England on June 23 in Boston, before rounding off the group stage against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

After painful group-stage exits at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2022 tournament in Qatar, expectations are cautiously optimistic as Ghana prepares for the expanded 48-team format, which offers more room for surprises and historic breakthroughs.

As part of their build-up, the Black Stars are scheduled to lock horns with Germany in an international friendly on March 30 in Stuttgart, a fixture expected to test the squad’s tactical maturity and depth ahead of the tournament.

Under head coach Otto Addo, Ghana showed renewed grit and cohesion during the qualification campaign, reigniting belief among supporters despite lingering divisions within the fan base over his leadership.

While a place in the World Cup final would represent uncharted territory for Ghanaian football, many fans are daring to dream—hoping the Black Stars can rediscover the resilience and fearlessness that carried them to the quarter-finals in 2010.

Whether prophecy or possibility, one thing is certain: the road to 2026 is already charged with expectation, belief, and the hope of history in the making.