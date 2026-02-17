2 hours ago

The Black Volta Gold Project is projected to produce around 150,000 ounces of gold annually

The Black Volta Gold Project, one of Ghana’s largest undeveloped gold belts, has the potential to produce 2.8 million ounces of gold, according to mineral exploration geologist Elvis Gota.

Recently acquired by Engineers & Planners Ltd., the project spans 934 square kilometres, making it the largest gold belt in West Africa—roughly twice the size of Dubai.

Speaking in a video shared online, Gota said the project’s reserves have been evaluated using internationally recognised geological reporting standards, providing confidence in their reliability.

“The Black Volta Gold Project is reported through a geological system that aligns with international standards. These standards ensure that any serious mining exploration company can certify that the reserves are genuine,” he explained.

Gota added that the current estimate of 2.8 million ounces represents only a portion of the total resource area. Previous work by Azumah Resources Limited had defined resources to a depth of 300 metres, leaving substantial potential for further expansion.

“The forward-looking plan is to drill deeper beyond 300 metres and explore areas that have yet to be assessed. There is very high potential to substantially increase the defined resources,” he noted.

The Black Volta Gold Project is expected to have an 11-year mine life, producing about 150,000 ounces of gold annually. As exploration progresses into unassessed areas, the resource base is projected to grow further.

Situated in Ghana’s northwestern belt, the Black Volta Project has remained largely underexplored compared to the established southern gold belts, offering strategic opportunities for local and international investors seeking growth in the country’s mining sector.

Azumah Resources has announced the start of full-scale construction after securing project financing, with site preparation and infrastructure works already underway. The firm aims to commence gold production within 21 months.

The mine is expected to boost Ghana’s gold output significantly, provide economic benefits to the host communities, and strengthen the country’s position as Africa’s second-largest gold producer, supporting wider regional economic growth.