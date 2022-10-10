15 minutes ago

Ghanaian media personality, musician and poet, Blakk Rasta, has joined Media General, operators of of TV3, 3FM, Akoma FM, Connect FM, Onua TV and Onua FM.

The management confirmed this on Monday, October 10, 2022.

The management welcomed him saying "We’re happy to have you join us."

Blakk Rasta, real name Abubakar Ahmed, was the host of the Taxi Driver show on Class FM before joining the Kanda-based media outlet. He had only been there for four months.

Many people were surprised by his resignation from the Class Media Group because he recently revealed that Class FM's management gave him the largest pay check of his entire career.

Blakk Rasta revealed that his move to Class Media was supported by a two-year contract that was up for renewal, and that his monthly salary was GHS15,000. He made this disclosure during a conversation with Ghanaian blogger Attractive Mustapha.

Announcing his departure from Class FM on Twitter, he wrote "My LAST #TAXIDRIVER show on @Class913fm was yesterday and, it was terrific. Achieved, in 4months, what we set out to achieve in 1year. Awesome! One of my biggest commercial successes on radio since 1997. It’s over with @Class913fm now with love. Next place of conquest loading."

Uncertainty exists as to which Media General channel Blakk Rasta would be stationed and the show he is set to host.

Blakk is very outspoken and has a ton of experience in the broadcasting business, particularly in the area where he hosts late-afternoon shows.

He has previously worked with radio stations such as Happy FM, Hitz FM, and Zylofon FM.