4 hours ago

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has rehashed his caution to all award schemes, both locally and internationally, to exclude him from such events if voting will be based on monetary terms rather merit.

This comes on the heels of yet another nomination he received from the organisers of the Radio and TV Personality (RTP) Awards, Big Events Ghana but unfortunately lost out out at the recently held event in Accra.

In a new self-recorded video, he reiterated his stance that he does not subscribe to award schemes that indulge the public to vote for nominated personalities in the categories because it means the populace are indirectly buying the award which is wrong.

According to the 3FM presenter, people should be awarded based on merit, therefore, going forward, he won’t be part of any money-voting awards since the personality with the highest votes by the public takes the award but not his excellence under the year of review.

He announced his resolve to return all the awards he has won so far for his excellence in the media space.

In the video, the various awards plaques he had received in the past years were displayed on a desk as he uttered his sentiments about awards schemes in Ghana.

In June 2011, Blakk Rasta was voted and confirmed as the ‘Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year’ by the Ghana Radio And TV Awards. He has won other awards such as the BASS Awards in 2013, with a reggae song with Jah Amber titled “Our Africa”.