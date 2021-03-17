1 hour ago

Former Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh should be blamed for the controversial textbooks disparaging Ewes in the country, an Educationist, Mr Ekow Djan has said.

According to Mr Djan, the Ministry of Education under the watch of Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, together with its direct agency, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) headed by then Executive Secretary, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah failed to ensure that textbooks accompanied the newly rolled out curriculum.

This, he believed resulted in the use of unapproved textbooks by some teachers.

“The Standard Based Curriculum being used in Basic schools were effectively implemented in September 2019.

“One would have thought that Managers of Ghana’s Education machinery would provide requisite textbooks for pupils and teachers to cushion the smooth running of the new curriculum but unfortunately, government is yet to provide a single textbook,” he said in a statement.

He added “It is therefore not surprising to note that Publishers have taken advantage of the porous system to publish inferior textbooks with derogatory and false contents.

“Apparently, the Ministry of Education under the watch of Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, together with its direct agency, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) headed by then Executive Secretary, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah failed woefully to ensure that textbooks accompanied the newly rolled out curriculum.

“The content of the Standard Based Curriculum is as problematic as the content of the inferior textbooks being criticized now.

The Ghanaian people should take the pain to scrutinize the entire curriculum. There would be more distasteful revelations other than what we’re criticizing now. If we could remember, Comprehensive Sexual Education which sparked a nationwide agitation is still featured in the Upper Primary English Curriculum.

“Again, the Ghanaian history has been distorted while our kids are being made to learn the culture and practices of other countries than ours.

“I urge parents, Civil Society Groups and patriotic Ghanaians to join the call for the immediate withdrawal of the entire curriculum. I believe this will save our pupils from being fed with toxic contents in school."