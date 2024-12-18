1 hour ago

Security Expert, Samuel Nana Appiah has disclosed that political leaders and not the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should be blamed for post-election violence.

Speaking to Kasapa News, Samuel Appiah said that the IGP had worked diligently with his team to maintain law and order leading to a peaceful and successful election.

He continued that none of the Police officers had been unprofessional yet supporters of the National Democratic Congress who emerged as the winner of the election tried to harm them in various ways which is unlawful.

“The supporters of the two major parties in the country have taken power into their own hands, especially the National Democratic Congress who emerged winner of the 2024 elections.

This is the first time that security agencies had to run for their lives after elections due to the lawlessness of the people,” he stated

The security expert further said that though violence-free pre and post-elections cannot be determined and assured by anyone, various authorities should think and look for ways to curb such instances instead of pointing fingers

“Vigilantism was cancelled some years back so how come the party supporters are rather disturbing the security agencies and making their work difficult?

Some even had the audacity to threaten the director general of the CID and other prominent bodies so the police should not be blamed in any because they have done a massive job.

As long as we have not received any post elections analysis that determines the police went unprofessional at some instance, they are not to be blamed in anyway for post elections violence,” he said.