56 minutes ago

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has sounded a clear warning to hopeful recruits, cautioning that certain physical appearances could automatically end an applicant’s chances in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Addressing the public in an interview with Adom News, the Service’s Director of Public Relations, Maud Anima Quainoo, revealed that individuals with bleached skin, multiple piercings, or noticeable tattoos will be disqualified during the screening stage.

She explained that the standards are meant to uphold the discipline, professionalism, and uniform appearance expected of officers within the Immigration Service.

“These are not arbitrary rules. They reflect the values and image of the Service, and applicants must comply fully if they wish to be considered,” she stated.

Madam Quainoo also issued a strong caution against fraudsters who claim they can secure recruitment slots in exchange for money, stressing that such offers are false.

According to her, the enlistment process is strictly transparent and merit-based, with no room for backdoor influence.

She urged applicants to follow only official GIS communication channels and to report anyone attempting to extort money under the guise of recruitment assistance.

The GIS reaffirmed its commitment to a fair, credible, and corruption-free recruitment process.