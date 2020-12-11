1 hour ago

Two persons have been injured as a result of a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress the Western Region town of Bonyere in the Jomoro Constituency.

The violent incident is reported to have occurred closer to the residence of the Member of Parliament(MP)-elect Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Police Public Relations Officer(PRO) for the Western Region DSP Olivia Adiku who confirmed the issue to Accra-based Joy News said “Even this morning I spoke with the District Commander. There is no such incident. Just that two persons from both sides sustained minor injuries but they were taken to the Tikobo No 1 Clinic for treatment and have been discharged”.

She indicated that the executives of both political parties will be invited to ensure that they will be measured in their celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh, has said that all reported cases of violence will be investigated.

“I want to assure all abiding Ghanaians that appropriate security measures have been put in place to guarantee their security and safety in accordance with our mandate. We will continue to maintain law and order in post-election period to ensure that people go around their normal activities without intimidation and attacks. Let me sound a note of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to foment trouble to desist from such acts because we will deal decisively with them”, he said.

