Irate youth of Luhuor, near Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra on Friday clashed with the police over the operation of Electrochem Limited, a private company awarded the contract to manage the Songhor salt mining site.

Several immovable and movable properties were destroyed during the misunderstanding.

One person purportedly sustained gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby health facility for medical attention during the disturbances.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the youth initially overpowered private security guards on patrol duty at Electrochem operational area close to the community and injured some after seizing their guns and ammunitions.

Police personnel were dispatched to the scene to restore sanity when they reportedly also attacked the police.

However, police quickly responded with reinforcement team from Tema and nearby and about 40 community members were rounded up in connection with the disturbances.

The Chief of Toflokpo Salom, Nene Dadebom Anim II was also allegedly arrested when surrendering the gun which was seized from the police during the attack.

The enclave in the Ada West District has been experiencing some disturbances after the Songor lagoon was leased to a private mining company.

Recently, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II implored all parties involved in the Ada Songor clash to exercise restrain.

He assured them the work his outfit was doing to ensure peace in the area. However, it behoves the members of the community to do their part as well.

The Regional Commander made the appeal when he met with some key stakeholders in the Ada Songor Lagoon Basin clash, following weeks of agitations and bloody attacks.

The meeting came on the back of a clash which led to some natives of Toflokpo – Salom who are against Electrochem Ghana Limited’s take over of the Ada Salt Basin.

The clash led to some 14 persons sustaining gunshots wounds in their attempt to prevent the ongoing surveying works by workers of the company in the area.