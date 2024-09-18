3 hours ago

Tensions flared in Ashaiman as executives and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed over the distribution of funds and party paraphernalia.

The brawl took place during preparations ahead of a scheduled campaign visit by the party’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia and running mate Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

According to witnesses at the scene, the altercation began when disagreements emerged over how to fairly distribute money and T-shirts meant for supporters to wear.

Several party officials and supporters claimed they were being unfairly left out of the distribution process, sparking verbal arguments that soon escalated into physical confrontations.

Supporters reportedly became frustrated with the leadership, accusing some executives of hoarding resources intended for the larger group.

In an attempt to settle the dispute, some senior members of the local NPP branch intervened, but the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Watch video below: