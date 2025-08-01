4 hours ago

The death of Ghanaian music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has not only plunged the nation into mourning but also exposed simmering tensions within his family.

What was expected to be a dignified and unified send-off for one of Ghana’s greatest highlife legends has instead been marred by internal conflict, public apologies, and emotional appeals.

Over the weekend, the family head (Abusuapanin) of the late musician made a dramatic visit to the widow of Daddy Lumba in a bid to repair a widening rift that had spilled onto social media.

The family patriarch was captured in a now-viral video pleading for forgiveness, kneeling before the widow and repeatedly saying, “I’m sorry,” in an emotional display of remorse.

Family Rift Goes Public

A week ago following Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, rumours of a feud between the late musician’s extended family and his widow began circulating online.

Unverified reports suggested clashes over funeral arrangements, inheritance, and control of Lumba’s legacy.

These speculations gained traction on social media, with fans expressing concern over the perceived disrespect toward Lumba’s surviving spouse and legacy.

Several online commentators criticized what they viewed as a sidelining of the widow in key decisions concerning the funeral and estate of the music legend.

Some even accused elements within the family of trying to erase her influence entirely, further fueling the public backlash.

The Abusuapanin’s Public Appeal

Faced with mounting pressure and widespread criticism, the Abusuapanin took the unprecedented step of publicly apologizing.

During his visit, he acknowledged that emotions had gotten the better of the family and that certain actions and words may have been misinterpreted or mishandled.

“It’s not everything you see online that is the full truth,” he said, pointing out how misleading narratives had inflamed tensions.

“You are family. No matter what happened, you remain part of us. Let’s move forward in peace and honour the man we all loved,” he told the widow in a conciliatory tone.

Reactions and Path to Resolution

The apology appears to have paved the way for reconciliation, with close family sources indicating that both sides have agreed to de-escalate tensions and focus on unity ahead of Lumba’s final rites.

According to insiders, a joint press statement is being drafted to clarify funeral arrangements, reaffirm the family’s unity, and address public concerns.

While the widow has not made a public statement yet, those close to her say she has welcomed the olive branch extended by the Abusuapanin.

The incident has sparked intense debate in traditional and digital media spaces, with many Ghanaians lamenting the frequent public fallouts that follow the deaths of prominent personalities.