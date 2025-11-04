8 hours ago

BMW’s new Motorway Assistant introduces hands-free driving at speeds of up to 130 km/h. Approved under UN Regulation No. 171, this groundbreaking system brings AI-powered lane changes and safety-focused automation to European roads.

BMW’s Hands-Free Revolution Hits European Highways

BMW has unveiled a breakthrough in automotive technology — a hands-free driving system that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel while cruising down the highway. Known as the Motorway Assistant, this system represents a major leap toward semi-autonomous driving in Europe.

The German automaker is now the first car manufacturer in Germany to receive approval for such a driver assistance system under UN Regulation No. 171 on Driver Assistance Systems (DCAS). The approval applies to the new BMW iX3, paving the way for expansion to other models and markets across Europe.

How the Hands-Free Motorway Assistant Works

The new Motorway Assistant allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel while maintaining full control and situational awareness. Operating at speeds of up to 130 km/h, the system keeps the vehicle centered within its lane and can automatically change lanes when required — all the driver needs to do is confirm the maneuver with a glance in the rearview mirror.

The technology combines rule-based algorithms with artificial intelligence, ensuring that the vehicle reacts safely and predictably to traffic conditions. Data from multiple onboard sensors and cameras allows the system to make accurate, real-time decisions while keeping the driver informed and engaged.

Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, BMW’s Senior Vice President for Driving Experience Development, described it as “a perfect interaction between human and machine,” emphasizing that the driver remains a key part of the driving process even when assistance features are active.

Safety, Approval, and Expansion

The DCAS framework ensures that such systems meet strict international safety standards. BMW’s approval means that the hands-free Motorway Assistant can now be introduced widely across Europe without the need for special permits — a milestone for both BMW and the future of automated driving.

The system integrates seamlessly with BMW Maps navigation, offering proactive alerts for lane changes at junctions or exits. Drivers can approve these actions with a simple glance, keeping their attention on the road while minimizing manual effort.

BMW first introduced a limited version of this system in 2023 with the BMW 5 Series, operating under provisional approval from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority. The new official certification marks a significant step forward, unlocking broader deployment and even more advanced functions.

The Road Ahead for BMW’s Driving Innovation

Following its success on highways, BMW plans to extend this technology to urban driving scenarios, enabling vehicles to handle complex traffic environments more intelligently. The company also won the Tech Award for Comfort Assistance Systems, underscoring its leadership in luxury driving innovation.

As automakers race to develop safer, smarter vehicles, BMW’s hands-free driving system sets a new benchmark for balancing automation with driver engagement. The message from BMW is clear — the future of driving isn’t about removing humans from the equation, but enhancing how we interact with the road.