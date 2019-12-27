59 minutes ago

The driver sustained serious injuries and battling for his life Tech hospital

A taxi driver is battling for his life at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi after he smashed his taxicab into a Pickup truck Friday evening.

The accident occurred around 4pm at Abease, a popular bus stop in Boadi near the KNUST.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of his Opel Astra cab with registration number GW 1640 W, thereby smashing it into the Pickup truck with registration number AW 2021-14 coming from the opposite direction.

The cab driver was on alcohol, an eyewitness said.

The identity of the driver who plies Boadi junction to Apiedu in the Oforikrom Municipality was not immediately known.

However, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma Pickup who identified himself as Alonzo told Ghanaguardian.com that he was returning home with his wife and children after visiting a friend when the unexpected happened.

"My car is partially damaged but the family escaped unhurt", he said.

There was heavy vehicular traffic on the Boadi-Emina stretch as a result of the accident but police have been there to control the situation and the two cars have been towed away.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com