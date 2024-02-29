5 hours ago

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has lost another brother.

He is Mr. Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko. He was the elder brother of the former Energy Minister.

He passed away on Monday, February 26, after battling an illness, family source says.

The news of his demise was shared by Boakye Agyarko's aide, Francis Oppong Owusu, through a heartfelt statement that also called for public prayers for the grieving family.

It comes barely 6 years after losing a prominent member of the Agyarko family, Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, who was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra region.

In a statement, the family said Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko's death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and those who knew him.

"This is to announce the death of Mr. Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko, elder brother of Hon. Boakye Agyarko on Monday, 26th February, 2024 after a period of illness," it noted.

The announcement also mentioned that the family would, in due time, make public the plans for the funeral rites, underscoring the traditional and respectful ways in which such matters are handled in Ghanaian society.