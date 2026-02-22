4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye delivered a decisive moment for AS Saint-Étienne as his goal proved the difference in their latest Ligue 2 outing, keeping the promotion hopefuls within touching distance of top spot.

Boakye struck what turned out to be the winning goal, ensuring Saint-Étienne remain just two points off first place as the battle for automatic promotion intensifies in Ligue 2.

‎The 23-year-old has quietly become one of the club’s most influential figures this season. With 10 goal involvements in the league campaign so far, Boakye trails only teammate Zuriko Davitashvili, who leads the team’s charts with 12.

His latest contribution underlined his growing confidence and importance in midfield, arriving at a crucial stage of the season when every point carries added weight. Saint-Étienne, one of France’s most historic clubs, are pushing to reclaim their place in the top flight, and Boakye’s consistency has been central to that ambition.

With the promotion race finely balanced, the Ghanaian’s eye for goal and creative spark could prove decisive in the weeks ahead as Saint-Étienne attempt to bridge the two-point gap at the summit.