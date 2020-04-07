1 hour ago

Ghanaian International Kelvin Prince Boateng has rated Seria A giant AC Milan as his favourite team" always" among all the clubs he has played for.

Fiorentina's Kevin-Prince Boateng has had globe trotting career with Turkish side Besiktas being his 12th team.

Former AC Milan striker, now at Besiktas on loan from Fiorentina, Kevin-Prince Boateng spoke live on Instagram, together with his friend, as well as Barcelona star, Ivan Rakitic. The Boa thus answered the question "which is your favorite team?": "AC Milan has always been my favorite team, but I have also played in other teams where I felt very good".

Boateng signed for Genoa from Portsmouth but Genoa immediately loaned him to AC Milan before deciding on co-ownership as another option.

With the management of AC Milan impressed with Boateng, who started 15 of the team's Serie A Matches and scored three goals during that period they signed him on a permanent basis. During the 2010 summer.

The 33-year-old left Hertha Berlin, his first club, in 2007 after 42 appearances and four goals. He joined English Premier League side Tottenham but played only 14 times in two years.

Then followed a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and a move back to England to play for Portsmouth before he finally settled in Milan in 2010, where he went on to make 74 appearances and scored 10 goals.

He later played moved to Schalke and rejoined AC Milan on a free transfer until 30 June, 2016 following a indefinite suspension by the Bundesliga team Schalke .

He later Spanish side Las Palmas in 2016-17 and helped Eintracht Frankfurt win last season's German Cup. He has scored five goals in 15 games for Sassuolo this season, taking his career total to 61 in 398 games.

Boateng also joined Barcelona on loan in January 2019 before joining Fiorentina in the beginning of 2019/2020 season.

But he joined the 12th club of his career after signing on loan for Turkish side Besiktas after a short stint at Fiorentina.

The Turkish side is Boateng's fourth club in two seasons, having joined Italian club Fiorentina from Sassuolo in August after he spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Barcelona.