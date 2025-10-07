3 hours ago

Academic work at Galilea M/A 1 Junior High School came to an abrupt halt after the discovery of a lifeless body in one of the classrooms early Monday morning.

According to a teacher at the school, the unidentified man’s body was found by students who had just arrived for classes. The shocking scene immediately prompted panic among pupils and staff.

“Some of the students came running to inform us that there was a body lying inside one of the classrooms. When we checked, it was true — the person was dead,” the teacher recounted.

School authorities have since reported the incident to the relevant authorities, though official response and identification of the deceased are still pending.

The unsettling discovery has forced the suspension of all teaching and learning activities for the day as police and local officials move in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Community members have gathered at the school premises, expressing concern over the strange incident and calling for improved security around the facility.