Residents of Adom, a suburb of Atebubu in the Bono East Region, have been thrown into mourning after the lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was discovered three days after she went missing.

The child, identified as Makimor Yagyeger, was found floating in a pool of stagnant water.

Eyewitnesses who spotted the body quickly alerted the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), which carried out a recovery operation.

The discovery has left the community in shock, with many residents calling for answers.

While some believe the incident could have been accidental, others suspect foul play and are demanding a full-scale investigation to uncover the truth and deliver justice for the young girl.

The body has since been handed over to the police for autopsy and further inquiries.