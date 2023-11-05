8 hours ago

Bofoakwa Tano returned to winning ways after their recent misery as they secured a 1-0 victory over Nations FC in a match-day 9 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

Coach Frimpong Manso maintained his usual lineup, featuring captain Saaka Dauda, Clement Ansah, Clinton Baffour, and others.

Nations FC, led by red-hot Razak Simpson, entered the game with a winning mindset.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead just five minutes from kickoff when captain Dauda Saaka expertly converted from the spot.

The Eagles subsequently settled into the game and applied significant pressure in search of an equalizer, but their efforts proved futile.

In the second half, the Green-Whites came out strong, attacking with determination in the hope of sealing the win.

In the last fifteen minutes, the Blue-Blacks increased their intensity and created numerous chances but couldn't find the net.

Frimpong Manso's side held on to carry all three points after incessant pressure from the visitors.