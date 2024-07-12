9 hours ago

Bofoakwa Tano, amidst interest from several Ghana Premier League clubs including Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, has placed a GHC200,000 price tag on striker Saaka Dauda.

The highly-rated attacker had a standout season in the Ghana Premier League, netting eight goals in 32 appearances.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano's relegation to the lower division, Dauda played a crucial role as the team reached the MTN FA Cup final, ultimately losing to Nsoatreman FC.

With two years left on his contract, Bofoakwa Tano is open to negotiating Dauda's departure but is firm on their valuation, aiming to secure a favorable deal amid ongoing interest from potential suitors in the league.

There has been interest from a lot of big clubs in the domestic league with both Hearts, Kotoko, Medeama and several other clubs linked to the striker.

Saaka is bent on moving on to pastures anew something which may force his club who have been relegated to lower their asking price.