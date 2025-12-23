4 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have announced plans to issue detailed directives and regulatory instruments in the coming months to implement the Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) Act.

The forthcoming guidelines will provide clarity on application procedures, compliance requirements, and supervisory obligations for participants in Ghana’s growing digital asset market.

The passage of the VASPs Bill by Parliament marks a key milestone in the formal regulation of cryptocurrencies and other virtual asset activities in the country. According to the Bank of Ghana, the new law establishes a comprehensive legal framework for overseeing virtual assets and firms providing related services, with the effective date of the Act to be announced in due course.

Under the new regulatory framework, individuals and entities engaged in virtual asset activities must obtain a licence or register with either the Bank of Ghana or the SEC, depending on the nature of their operations.

Both regulators have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a virtual asset ecosystem that is safe, transparent, and innovative while protecting users and safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s financial system.

The VASPs Act seeks to regulate Ghana’s fast-expanding digital asset industry by bringing activities such as cryptocurrency trading, exchange operations, and custodial services under formal oversight. The move is designed to enhance consumer protection, strengthen market integrity, and prevent financial crimes, including money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Bank of Ghana notes that more than three million Ghanaians currently use virtual assets, with around 100 Virtual Asset Service Providers operating in the country, according to its Policy Position on Virtual Assets and Service Providers document.

The central bank has outlined seven guiding objectives for its oversight of the digital asset space: safeguarding financial stability and integrity, protecting consumers and investors, preventing financial crime, supporting innovation while maintaining market discipline, strengthening domestic regulatory coordination, enhancing international cooperation to combat financial crime, and addressing cybersecurity risks.

The passage of the VASPs Bill aligns Ghana with a growing number of countries moving to formally regulate cryptocurrencies amid rising adoption and potential risks.

Internationally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged African central banks to strengthen regulatory oversight of digital assets, warning of increasing financial risks linked to the sector’s rapid growth. In its April 2025 Regional Economic Outlook report, the IMF highlighted that high inflation, exchange rate volatility, and surging cryptocurrency prices have created strong incentives for adoption across sub-Saharan Africa.

While recognising the potential of digital assets to drive financial innovation—including smart contracts, tokenisation, and decentralized finance—the IMF cautioned that unregulated growth could threaten financial stability. “Crypto assets may reduce the effectiveness of capital flow and AML/CFT regulations, facilitate tax avoidance, heighten financial volatility, and weaken the transmission of monetary policy,” the Fund warned.

For Ghana, the VASPs Act represents a major step in balancing innovation with financial stability, enabling authorities to harness the benefits of digital assets while effectively managing associated risks.