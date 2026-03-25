1 hour ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is considering extending the recapitalisation deadline for one of two banks currently struggling to meet the minimum capital requirements, Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has disclosed.

Speaking at the 129th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing on March 18, 2026, Dr Asiama said the central bank is taking a cautious and case-by-case approach, guided by the level of progress made by the affected institutions.

He noted that one of the two banks has made significant strides toward meeting the recapitalisation target and could be granted additional time to complete the process.

“Out of the two banks, one is making significant progress towards meeting the recapitalisation requirements, and we may consider giving that institution some extension,” he said.

Dr Asiama stressed that any decision to extend the deadline would be carefully considered to support viable institutions while maintaining the stability and integrity of the banking sector.

“We want to ensure that the process is completed successfully without undermining the stability of the banking sector,” he added.

On the second bank, the Governor indicated that although efforts are ongoing, it remains at a different stage and may require more time, as well as closer regulatory oversight.

“The other bank is making efforts as well, but it is at a different stage. We will continue to monitor developments and engage them accordingly,” he explained.

He further emphasised that any extension would be granted strictly based on clear evidence of progress and a firm commitment to meeting regulatory requirements.

The recapitalisation exercise forms part of the Bank of Ghana’s broader reform agenda aimed at strengthening the banking sector, enhancing resilience, and protecting depositors’ funds.