4 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) gold coins have seen price adjustments amid the continued appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

Introduced as part of the central bank’s strategy to discourage dollar hoarding and mop up excess liquidity, the gold coins serve as a store of value while supporting efforts to stabilize the local currency.

According to the latest update from the BoG on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the new indicative prices for the coins are as follows:



0.25 oz gold coin: GH¢13,140.30



0.50 oz gold coin: GH¢25,513.34



1.00 oz gold coin: GH¢50,307.87

The Ghana Gold Coin, available in one-ounce, half-ounce, and quarter-ounce denominations, can be purchased through selected commercial banks nationwide.

The pricing adjustments reflect both global gold market dynamics and the recent strengthening of the cedi, which has gained notable ground against major foreign currencies in recent weeks.

The central bank maintains that the gold coin initiative remains an important tool in promoting financial stability, domestic investment, and confidence in the local currency.

