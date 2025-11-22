1 hour ago

As part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Cedi, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, led a symbolic tree-planting ceremony at the Bank’s Headquarters, The Bank Square, on November 20, 2025.

The initiative, which involves planting 60 trees in honour of Cedi@60, is part of the Bank’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability and the creation of a greener operational environment.

Dr. Asiama was joined by First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni, senior officials, and staff of the Bank, in an exercise aimed at fostering a resilient ecosystem while supporting national environmental conservation goals.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Asiama said, “The Cedi@60 celebration is not only a reflection on Ghana’s currency journey but also an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the future. Planting these trees symbolizes growth and our commitment to safeguarding the environment for generations to come.”

Both Deputy Governors, Dr. Zakari Mumuni and Matilda Asante-Asiedu, participated by planting trees at various Bank office locations, reinforcing the institution’s message of sustainability.

The activity highlights the Bank of Ghana’s dedication to responsible stewardship, environmental sustainability, and national development as it commemorates six decades of the Ghana Cedi.