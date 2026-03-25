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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, has warned that Africa’s financial sector risks fragmented growth if countries fail to integrate their systems and regulatory frameworks.

Speaking at the launch of the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, Dr Asiama said the continent’s next phase of financial development will depend on better alignment of investment, regulation, and innovation across borders.

He noted that although Africa has made significant progress in expanding financial inclusion and driving digital innovation over the past decade, the focus must now shift from isolated achievements to broader system integration.

“The next frontier is not just more innovation in silos. It is the integration of systems, markets, rules, and opportunities across the continent,” he said, stressing the need for interconnected growth.

According to the Governor, Africa must move beyond standalone digital solutions and work towards building integrated financial ecosystems that allow seamless interaction between markets.

He explained that the theme of this year’s summit, Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future, reflects the urgency of linking financial systems, markets, and regulatory frameworks to ensure that progress in one country can benefit others across the region.

Dr Asiama highlighted the importance of interoperable payment systems, reliable digital infrastructure, and harmonised regulatory approaches in unlocking scale and efficiency within the financial sector.

He added that achieving this vision will require strong collaboration between governments, regulators, and private sector players, supported by sustained institutional coordination.

“Africa does not need isolated islands of excellence. It needs connected ecosystems,” he said, emphasising that collaboration will be key to building a resilient and inclusive financial future for the continent.