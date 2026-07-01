BoG launches sustainable finance roadmap to boost Climate Resilience and Long-Term Growth

By Prince Antwi July 1, 2026

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has launched the country’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap, reaffirming the central bank’s commitment to building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready financial system.

Unveiled on Tuesday, June 30, the roadmap provides a coordinated framework for integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into Ghana’s financial sector. It also aims to strengthen climate-related risk management and mobilise sustainable financing to support the country’s long-term economic transformation.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Asiama said sustainable finance is not only about addressing environmental and financial risks but also about creating new opportunities for economic growth and investment.

“Sustainable finance is not only about managing risks. It is also about positioning Ghana to access new pools of global capital, finance critical infrastructure, support the energy transition, deepen our financial markets, and strengthen long-term growth,” he said.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the roadmap will serve as a guide for financial institutions to embed sustainability considerations into their business operations while improving the sector’s resilience to climate-related and other emerging risks.

The framework is also expected to improve access to financing for critical sectors, including infrastructure development, renewable energy and other sustainable investment opportunities that support Ghana’s economic development agenda.

The central bank said it will collaborate closely with financial sector regulators, industry players and development partners to ensure the successful implementation of the roadmap and promote sustainable finance across the country.

“The Bank, working with other regulators, industry stakeholders and development partners, remains committed to fostering a financial ecosystem that supports sustainable growth,” Dr Asiama stated.

The launch of the Sustainable Finance Roadmap forms part of the Bank of Ghana’s broader efforts to align the country’s financial sector with international sustainability standards while promoting inclusive economic growth, climate resilience and long-term financial stability.

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