4 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced a revision of the annual licensing fee for all Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs), effective January 1, 2026.

According to information from Citi News sources, SDIs will be required to pay GH¢50,000 as their annual licence fee for the 2026 financial year.

The revision, which is in line with Section 12(2)(b) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), forms part of the central bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regulation, enhance supervisory oversight, and safeguard financial stability.

The Bank of Ghana has directed all SDIs to comply with the new fee structure and ensure prompt payment. Institutions have also been advised to take note of the change and adhere strictly to the revised requirements.

According to the central bank, the adjusted licensing fee is intended to reinforce regulatory compliance, support effective supervision of SDIs, and provide funding for regulatory and supervisory activities.

The measure is also aimed at strengthening the resilience and integrity of Ghana’s financial system, while promoting accountability and safer banking practices to protect depositors.