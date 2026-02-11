3 hours ago

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has inaugurated Steering and Technical Committees to lead efforts aimed at encouraging selected commercial banks to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to deepen local participation in the banking sector by opening up bank ownership to the Ghanaian public through the stock market.

Listing on the GSE allows banks to offer shares to Ghanaians, including pension funds, insurance companies, and individual investors. While listing entails increased obligations such as higher transparency standards, stronger corporate governance, and continuous public scrutiny, it also provides long-term benefits for both the banks and the wider economy.

BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiama explained that broader local ownership ensures that the value and profits generated by banks remain within the Ghanaian economy rather than being predominantly held abroad. He added that this approach is expected to boost public trust in the banking system, enhance accountability, and strengthen financial stability by anchoring banks more firmly in domestic capital and long-term savings.

The Steering Committee will oversee the development of a comprehensive framework to facilitate the listing of selected commercial banks on the GSE. If successfully implemented, the initiative will enable Ghanaians to take full or partial ownership of key banks operating in the economy.

The effort aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s policy objective of promoting greater Ghanaian ownership of the national economy.

The Steering Committee will operate under the oversight of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and will be chaired by BoG Governor Dr Johnson Asiama. Its members include:



Dr Zakari Mumuni, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana



Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana



Mensah Thompson, Deputy Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)



Abena Amoah, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Stock Exchange



Chris Boadi, Chief Executive Officer, National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA)



Dr Zakariah Abiba, Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NIC)



Louis K. Amo, Director, Financial Sector Division, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning

Working alongside the Steering Committee, the Technical Committee will develop practical implementation strategies and ensure effective coordination among stakeholders across the financial sector.

Together, the two Committees are tasked with developing a credible roadmap to facilitate bank listings, strengthen investor confidence, and enhance the resilience of Ghana’s financial system.