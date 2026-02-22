56 minutes ago

The Bank of Ghana and the Central Bank of Liberia have formalised a strategic partnership focused on capacity building and the provision of technical assistance.

The agreement was announced during a ceremony held at the Farmington Hotel in Monrovia on February 13, 2026. The event, attended by senior officials and invited guests, marked a significant milestone in deepening cooperation between the two central banking institutions.

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, delivered remarks on behalf of Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

She conveyed the Governor’s warm greetings and underscored the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as a demonstration of the two institutions’ shared commitment to delivering effective technical assistance, strengthening capacity-building efforts, and providing mutual support across key operational areas.

Asante-Asiedu noted that the partnership builds on a long-standing relationship grounded in mutual respect and common aspirations.

The MoU covers a broad range of critical areas in modern central banking, including macroeconomic forecasting, monetary policy analysis, reserve management, bank supervision, anti-money laundering frameworks, the use of artificial intelligence, central bank communication strategies, and the exploration of central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrencies.

According to her, these focus areas reflect both the traditional foundations of central banking and the emerging innovations shaping the future of financial systems and economies.

The structured framework established under the agreement is expected to enhance knowledge transfer, technical cooperation, and institutional development, ultimately strengthening the operational effectiveness of both central banks.

The Bank of Ghana expressed optimism about the partnership and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the agreement.

Concluding her remarks, Asante-Asiedu called for sustained collaboration and support, expressing confidence that the alliance would reinforce the two institutions and advance shared prosperity between Ghana and Liberia.