The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced plans to organise a targeted policy workshop in collaboration with GoldBod and the Ministry of Finance to improve the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) in line with global best practices.

Speaking at the 77th Annual New Year School at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 6, Dr. Asiama said the programme was introduced during a period of significant economic strain and has since played a vital role in stabilising the economy.

“The Bank of Ghana, working with GoldBod and the Ministry of Finance, intends to convene a focused policy workshop with experts, market practitioners, and policymakers to examine how this national priority can be further refined according to international standards,” he stated.

Dr. Asiama acknowledged that, beyond its primary goal of economic stabilisation, the DGPP has contributed to restoring confidence in the sector.

“Arguably, GoldBod’s institutional role has strengthened coordination across the gold value chain, while the introduction of a gold FX auction mechanism has enabled more structured and transparent intermediation of gold-related foreign exchange flows,” he said.

He further emphasised that in 2026, the G4R programme must be anchored firmly within the broader Government of Ghana framework, ensuring that its sustainability does not rely on any single institution.

“We encourage informed debates, evidence-based analysis, and diverse perspectives on critical programmes such as the DGPP,” Dr. Asiama added.